Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks: Who will win today’s PVL match 3, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will lock horns with Hyderabad Blackhawks in the third match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6.

Ahmedabad had a fantastic outing in the last edition of the Prime Volleyball League. They finished at the top of the points table with 10 points and made it to the knockouts last year. However, they lost the final 3-0 against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and missed out on a well-deserved title.

The Hyderabad Blackhawks, on the other hand, had an average outing in the previous edition of the tournament as they finished fourth in the points table with seven points.

They were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final round as they lost 3-1 against the Ahmedabad Defenders. They will be looking to put on a strong performance in this reverse fixture.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Details:

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks

Date and Time: February 6, 2022, Monday, 07.00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: L-W-W-W-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks: L-L-W-W-L

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Nandhagopal S, Parth Patel, Aswath, Harsh Chaudhary, T Shrikant, Shon T John, S Santosh, and Muthusamy.

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, and Anand K.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Danial Moatazedi, Angamuthu, Muthusamy, Shon T John, T Shrikant, Nandhagopal S

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E, Anand K, Carlos Andres, Ranjit Singh

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Prediction

This is a reverse fixture of the last edition’s semi-finals where the Ahmedabad Defenders registered a convincing 3-1 victory over the Hyderabad Blackhawks. Both teams have some exciting names on their roster this year who are looking to make their mark in the first game of the tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders will look to repeat their previous year's performance and are favorites to edge out Hyderabad in the opening game of the competition.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

