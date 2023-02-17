Prime Volleyball League 2023, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers: Who will win today’s PVL Match 15, and telecast details

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against the Kochi Blue Spikers in the 15th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 17).

After winning back-to-back games, the Bengaluru Torpedoes have climbed to third place in the table with four points and a point ratio of 0.996. Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are still winless in the tournament and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.882.

After losing their first game of the season, the Bengaluru Torpedoes have recovered well to win two games in a row. In their previous match against Chennai Blitz, the Torpedoes took an early lead. They won three out of the first four sets to eventually win the game 4-1.

Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, had a disappointing outing in their previous match against the Hyderabad Blackhawks. The Spikers never looked threatening as they could only manage to win a single set out of the first four sets. They played well to win the last set, but by then, it was too late to make a comeback into the game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W-W-L-L-L

Kochi Blue Spikers: L-L-L-L-L

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Abhinav BS

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Prediction

Bengaluru Torpedoes are in red-hot form right now and are the firm favorites to edge the Spikers in this fixture. The onus will be on Ibin Jose, who was the star performer for the team in their previous win against the Chennai Blitz, notching 12 crucial points in the game.

Meanwhile, Shubham Chaudhary was the lone warrior for Kochi Blue Spikers, scoring an impressive nine points in the game. However, other players in the team will need to chip in important contributions if they wish to take down an in-form Bengaluru side in the upcoming contest.

Match Prediction: Bengaluru Torpedoes to win this game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

