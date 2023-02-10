Prime Volleyball League 2023, Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks: Who will win today’s PVL match 8, and telecast details

Calicut Heroes will lock horns with Hyderabad Blackhawks in the eighth game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The contest will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 11).

The Heroes started their Prime Volleyball League campaign on a high, thrashing Mumbai Meteors 4-1 in their opening game. With the impressive win, they climbed to second place in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.228. After losing the first set, the Heroes did not make many errors in the remaining four sets as they took the contest 4-1.

Meanwhile, after starting the tournament with a win, the Blackhawks failed to get going, suffering their first loss of the tournament against defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. With the humiliating 4-1 loss, they have now slipped to fifth place in the standings with two points and a point ratio of 0.939.

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Details

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Saturday; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Form Guide

Calicut Heroes: W-L-W-W-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks: L-W-L-L-W

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Squads

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Abil Krishnan, Chirag Yadav

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, Anand K

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Probable Playing 6s

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Varun GS, Lal Sujan MV

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Prediction

The Heroes registered an impressive victory in the opening game of the tournament, courtesy of a terrific performance from the star duo of Jose Sandoval and M Ashwin Raj, who notched up an impressive 11 and 10 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Guru Prasanth was the only positive for the Blackhawks, who scored 14 points in the game but still ended up being on the losing side. He will need support from his teammates if the Blackhawks hope to stop an in-form Heroes side.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

