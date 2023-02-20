Prime Volleyball League 2023, Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes: Who will win today’s PVL Match 20, and telecast details

Hyderabad Blackhawks will be up against Bengaluru Torpedoes in the 20th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (February 21).

Both teams are in fine form at the moment and are coming off convincing victories in their respective previous games.

The Hyderabad Blackhawks are currently placed fifth in the table with six points and a point ratio of 1.009. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Torpedoes are one place above their rivals in fourth position, with six points and a point ratio of 0.993.

The Hyderabad Blackhawks have regained their lost form as they have lost only once in their previous three games. The Blackhawks did not have a great start to the game as they lost the first set against the Chennai Blitz. However, they made a remarkable comeback later on as they won three out of the next four sets to take the game 3-2.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, meanwhile, are on an unbeaten streak, having not lost their previous three games. The Torpedoes dominated the proceedings throughout their last game and won three out of the first four sets to take it 3-2. The Spikers won the last set but it was too late by then for them to make any comeback into the game.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: February 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Form Guide

Hyderabad Blackhawks: W-W-L-L-W

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W-W-W-L-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Squads

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Prediction

Guru Prasanth played a crucial role in their previous victory as he single-handedly destroyed the Chennai Blitz with an impressive 20-point haul. The onus will once again be on him to put up a match-winning performance if they wish to take down an in-form Bengaluru side in their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, it was a combined effort from the Bengaluru Torpedoes as they registered their third consecutive win in a row in their last game. Pankaj Sharma, Jose Ibin and Srajan U Shetty were all among the scorers as they scored nine points apiece to earn a well-deserved victory for their team.

Match Prediction: Bengaluru Torpedoes to win this game.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

