Prime Volleyball League 2023, Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz: who will win today’s PVL match 16, and telecast details

Hyderabad Blackhawks will take on Chennai Blitz in the 16th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (February 18).

Hyderabad Blackhawks have climbed to fourth place in the points table after ending their two-game winless streak against the Kochi Blue Spikers. Meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz have slipped to seventh position after losing two games on the trot.

Both teams will be eager to register a win in this game and progress further into the tournament.

Hyderabad Blackhawks registered a comfortable 3-2 victory over the Kochi Blue Spikers in their previous fixture. The Blackhawks dominated the proceedings as they successfully won three of the first four sets to end their two-game winless drought.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, succumbed to their second successive loss of the season, losing 3-2 against the Bengaluru Torpedoes. The Chennai-based franchise started the game on a positive note as the game was evenly placed at 1-1 after two sets. However, they failed to get going in the second half as they lost back-to-back sets to lose the contest.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 18, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Hyderabad Blackhawks: W-L-L-W-L

Chennai Blitz: L-L-W-W-W

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV.

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Tushar Laware, Mohamed Riyazudeen.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

Hemanth P earned a much-needed victory for his team as he single-handedly destroyed the Kochi Blue Spikers, scoring an impressive 17 points in the game. However, Guru Prasanth too continued his good form in the tournament as he notched up 12 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Naveen Raja Jacob has been the only consistent performer for the Kochi Blue Spikers, playing his heart out against the Bengaluru Torpedoes and scoring 11 points in the game. However, he lacked the support of other players and ended up being on the losing side in the game.

Match Prediction: Hyderabad Blackhawks to win this game

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

