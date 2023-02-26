Prime Volleyball League 2023, Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors: Who will win today’s PVL match 24, and telecast details

Hyderabad Blackhawks will take on Mumbai Meteors in the 24th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday (February 26).

The Hyderabad Blackhawks have moved to the fourth place in the points table after winning three games in a row. They have eight points out of the six games they have played with a point ratio of 1.015.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Meteors have slipped to sixth position in the points table as they have lost three games on the trot.

After a slow start to the tournament, the Hyderabad Blackhawks have recovered well and kept their hopes alive of making it to the next round of the competition. The Bengaluru Torpedoes gave them a tough fight as the match was placed at 2-2 after four sets. However, they won the final set to win the game 3-2.

Mumbai Meteors, on the other hand, put on a strong fight against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts as they lost the deciding set to concede the game 3-2. The Mumbai-based franchise needs to win all of its remaining games if they wish to qualify for the knockout round of the tournament.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 26, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Form Guide

Hyderabad Blackhawks: W-W-W-L-L

Mumbai Meteors: L-L-L-W-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Squads

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Varun G S, Lal Sujan MV

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Hiroshi Centelles, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Match Prediction

Guru Prasanth has been the standout performer for the Hyderabad Blackhawks this season. He once again showed his class as he single-handedly destroyed the Torpedoes in his previous game and notched 20 crucial points in the game. He is once again going to be the key for the Blackhawks in their upcoming game also.

Shameemudheen A has been the only positive for the Mumbai Meteors in this season. He scored an impressive 11 points in their previous game against the Kolkata Thunderbolts but still ended up being on the losing side. The team needs to figure out the right combination as another loss might knock them out of the tournament.

Match Prediction: Hyderabad Blackhawks to win this game.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes