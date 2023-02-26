Prime Volleyball League 2023 - Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders: Who will win today’s PVL match 23 and telecast details

Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against Ahmedabad Defenders in the 23rd match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Monday (February 26).

Kochi Blue Spikers have very little hope of making it to the next round of the tournament, as they currently stand seventh in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.960.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Defenders are almost through to the knockout rounds, as they currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with nine points and a point ratio of 1.122.

The Kochi Blue Spikers ended their four-game unbeaten streak as they beat one of the strongest teams in the competition to register their first win of the tournament. They started slowly in the game, as they were behind by 2-1 after three sets, but made a stunning comeback and won back-to-back sets to eventually win the game 3-2.

The Ahmedabad Defenders, on the other hand, registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Calicut Heroes in the previous game. Both teams gave their all, as the game was evenly placed at 2-2 after four sets. However, the Defenders held their nerve in the final set to win their fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Details

Match: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: February 26, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Form Guide

Kochi Blue Spikers: W-L-L-L-L

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-W-W-W-L

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Squads

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Probable Playing 6

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Abhinav BS

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Prediction

The Ahmedabad Defenders have looked unstoppable this season as they have played as a combined unit throughout the tournament.

Danial Moatazedi, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, and L M Manoj were the star performers for the team in their previous triumph against the Heroes, as they scored an impressive 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively.

The Kochi Blue Spikers finally found an opening as they won their first game of the season.

Erin Varghese fought hard for his team as he notched 14 points in the game and played a crucial role in his team’s victory. The team will be expecting a similar kind of performance in this game as well.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes