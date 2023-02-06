Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL Match 4, and telecast details

Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against Chennai Blitz in the fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 7.

Kochi Blue Spikers had a disappointing campaign in the last edition of the Prime Volleyball League as they finished at the bottom of the table with just two points.

The team needs a fresh start this season and has made a lot of changes to its squad. The Spikers will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Chennai Blitz, too, had a terrible outing in the previous edition of the tournament. They finished just one place above their rivals in sixth position with four points.

The team needs to forget its previous season and bounce back in the upcoming campaign.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Match Details:

Match: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz

Date and Time: February 7, 2023, Tuesday, 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Kochi Blue Spikers: LLLWL

Chennai Blitz: WWLLL

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Kochi Blue Spikers

Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, C Venu.

Chennai Blitz

Moyo Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Kochi Blue Spikers

Jibin Sebastian, Vipul Kumar, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, C. Venu

Chennai Blitz

R. Ramanathan, Pinamma Prasanth, Tushar Laware, Jobin Varghese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Renato Mendes

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

Both teams did not have a great time in the previous edition of the Prime Volleyball League. Hence, both teams have made some significant changes to their squads and will be eager to register a win in their opening game of the tournament.

When the two teams squared off last season, Kochi Blue Spikers got the better of Chennai Blitz. A similar kind of performance is expected from them in their opening fixture of the competition.

Match Prediction: Kochi Blue Spikers to win this game.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

