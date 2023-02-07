Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks: Who will win today’s PVL match 5, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will square off against Hyderabad Blackhawks in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 8.

Both teams started their campaign on a high as they registered convincing victories in their opening games of the tournament.

Kolkata Thunderbolts are currently fourth in the points table. They have two points under their belt and a point ratio of 1.045. Hyderabad Blackhawks, on the other hand, are just one place above their rivals with as many points and a point ratio of 1.062.

Kolkata Thunderbolts did not have a great start to their opening game of the tournament as they lost their initial two sets. However, they made a stunning comeback in the next three sets to win the match by a 3-2 margin.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Blackhawks too had a slow start in their opening game of the competition as they trailed behind by 2-1 after three sets. However, they turned things around and won back-to-back sets to clinch the victory 3-2.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Wednesday, 07.00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-W-W-W-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks: W-L-L-W-W

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha, Hariharan V, Anush, Hari Prasad B S, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, and Janshad U.

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, and Anand K.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Ashamatullah, Lal Sujan MV

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Match Prediction

The star duo of Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar were instrumental in Kolkata Thunderbolt's opening game against Bengaluru, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. However, they will look to get more support from the other players of the team in upcoming games.

Guru Prasanth was the star performer for the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their opening game against Ahmedabad, picking up 16 points. He got brilliant support from Trent O'Dea and John Joseph EJ, who scored an impressive eight and seven points, respectively.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

