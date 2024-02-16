Prime Volleyball League 2024, Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks: Who will win today’s PVL Match 5, and telecast details

Chennai Blitz lock horns with the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the fifth game of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, February 17.

The Blitz had a horrible start to their campaign, as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders in their opening contest.

The Black Hawks, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a place in the knockouts of the competition last year, finishing fifth with eight points from seven games, winning four of their seven games.

The Blitz will look to make a strong comeback after being thrashed by the defending champions, while the Black Hawks will be eager to commence their campaign on a high.

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 5

Date & Time: February 17, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Form Guide

Chennai Blitz: L

Hyderbad Black Hawks: They are yet to play their opening game.

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Squads

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Stefan Kovacevic, Prince, John Joseph, Abhilash Chaudhary, Niyaz Salam, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P, Sahil Kumar, Ashamatullah, Ashok

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Probable Playing 6s

Chennai Blitz

Akhin GS (c), Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jobin Varghese, Sameer

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Stefan Kovacevic, John Joseph, Lal Sujan MV, Niyaz Salam, Sahil Kumar

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Match Prediction

The Black Hawks enter the game as the slight favourites, considering their consistent form last year. All eyes will be on their star players, Stefan Kovacevic and Sahil Kumar, to help them get off to a winning start.

The Blitz, meanwhile, will be relying on their captain Akhin GS to lead from the front and help secure their first victory of the campaign.

Match Prediction: Black Hawks to win

Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV