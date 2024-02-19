Prime Volleyball League 2024, Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers : Who will win today’s PVL Match 9, and telecast details

Chennai Blitz are all set to face Kochi Blue Spikers in the ninth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

After a horrible start, the Chennai Blitz made a strong comeback as they thrashed the Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0 to secure their first victory of the tournament. The home team dominated the proceedings throughout the game, as they won the match in straight sets with scores of 16-14, 15-11, and 15-7.

Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start to the tournament. They suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against the Calicut Heroes in their opening fixture.

The Spikers never looked comfortable in the game as they managed to win only one set as they lost the game with scores of 8-15, 12-15, 15-12, and 12-15.

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 9

Date & Time: February 20, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Form Guide

Chennai Blitz: W L

Kochi Blue Spikers: L

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Squads

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, and Abdul Chisti.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, and Vishal Krishna.

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Probable Playing 6

Chennai Blitz

Akhin GS, Douglas Bueno, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sameer Chaudhary, Raman Kumar, and Leandro Mejia.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Ratheesh C K, and Jan Krol.

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Prediction

Akhin GS and Douglas Bueno are the star performers for the Chennai Blitz so far, and the team will be expecting more from their star players in the upcoming matches. The home team looks like a more balanced side and will start the game as clear favourites.

Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on Erin Varghese to step up and help the team register their first victory of the tournament.

Match Prediction: Chennai Blitz to win the game.

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV