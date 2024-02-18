Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Toofans vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, Match 7

Ahmedabad Defenders have retained their spot at the top of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following their 3-0 victory over Kolkata Thunderbolts on Sunday, February 18.

Ahmedabad extended their winning run by defeating inaugural season champions Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-13, 15-9, 15-6. The Thunderbolts gave the Defenders a tough fight in the first set but ultimately succumbed to a humiliating defeat.

Ahmedabad Defenders have won two in two and have six points in their bag. The defending champions have a set difference of six, having won both matches with a 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Kolkata have dropped down by a position and are currently at the bottom of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with zero points and a score difference of -5.

In another contest, new entrants Delhi Toofans blanked Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-0 to skyrocket to the third position in the standings. Delhi have two points from as many games, having won and lost one match apiece.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, on the other hand, have slipped four places and are sixth in the standings with a couple of points from two games. They started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Kolkata Thunderbolts before losing to Delhi Toofans.

Delhi won the match against last season's runners-up in three straight sets - 10-15, 13-15, 20-21. The Torpedoes gave the Delhi-based franchise a run for their money in the final set but that wasn't enough to keep them in the game.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results ((Sunday, February 18)

Match 6 - Ahmedabad Defenders 3-0 Kolkata Thunderbolts (15-13, 15-9, 15-6)

Match 7 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-0 Delhi Toofans (10-15, 13-15, 20-21)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Monday, February 19)

Match 8 - Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 18:30 IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST