Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021: When and where to watch PVL auction, telecast and live streaming details in IST

The stage is set for the Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021, which is slated to take place on December 24 at Novotel Kochi in Kerala.

Seven teams, namely Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts will take part in the player auction. Each team can sign up to 14 players for the upcoming edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

A team will comprise 12 Indians and a couple of foreign players. With over 400 players to go under the hammer, the teams will have to make tough calls during Tuesday's player auction.

The players have been divided into four categories based on their experience — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Moreover, 23 players have been placed in the U-21 category. The upcoming edition of the Prime Volleyball League will be the perfect stage for youngsters to showcase their talent and break into the Indian national side.

A maximum of 98 players will be sold during the Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021.

The Prime League Volleyball is likely to take place only in one city owing to COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The dates and other details of the competition will be announced in due course of time by the organizers.

When to watch the Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021?

Date: The Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021 will take place at Novotel Kochi on December 14.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021?

Unfortunately, there is no telecast of the Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021 across the globe. However, fans can watch the live stream of the Auction on Prime Volleyball League's official Facebook page.

One can watch the auction live here.

