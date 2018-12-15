Pro Volleyball League Auction 2018: Black Hawks Hyderabad is all set for flying high with Carson Clark joining the team

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 15 Dec 2018, 11:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Black Hawks Hyderabad owners

With Carson Clark becoming the first ever player to be drafted in the inaugural season of Pro Volleyball League, Black Hawks Hyderabad is ready to soar. At 210 cms, the gold medalist at the 2015 world championship, Carson is the tallest player in the Pro volleyball league that consists of 84 players from all over the world.

Team Black Hawks is a perfect mix of youth represented by Muthu Samy, Rohit Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sony Kumar Jhakar, Chirag and experience represented by Carson Clark, Kamlesh khatik, Nandi Yashwant Kumar, Guramritpal Singh, Angumuthu and Aswal Rai. With 5 players below the age of 21, Black Hawks is the youngest team in the league.

Black Hawks Hyderabad is owned by AGILE ENTERTAINMENT PVT. LTD and other private investors. The company have been in the sports arena with proven success in other sports leagues. Black Hawks Hyderabad is the new feather which the company has added to their hat with some of the top players in the line up

The Pro Volleyball League will surely be the first step towards bringing more popularity and visibility to the sport in India. Pro Volleyball league is an initiative by Baseline Ventures India and Volleyball Federation of India. The league starts in Cochin on 2nd February and the finale is in Chennai on 22nd February. The 6 teams will not only be vying for the prize money and the championship but also the winner of the league will take part in the Asian club championships to be held in April in Chinese Taipei.

Advertisement