"We specially came in to watch Kishor Kumar" - Indian footballer CK Vineeth on his first Prime Volleyball League live match experience

Season three of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League is well and truly underway in Chennai. Nine franchises, namely Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors are taking part in the competition, with the final set to take place on 21 March 2024.

Amidst all the action and excitement, former Indian football stars CK Vineeth and Rino Anto came to witness the 13th and 14th match of the tournament on Friday.

Calicut Heroes took on Delhi Toofans in the first match of the day, while the second game saw Bengaluru Torpedoes lock horns with Kochi Blue Spikers.

CK Vineeth and Rino Anto made their way to the stadium from Kerala to support their home franchises- Kochi Blue Spikers and Calicut Heroes.

Football star, CK Vineeth said that it was his first time watching the league from the stadium and that he came here especially to watch Calicut Heroes’ head coach.

“It’s a top-class atmosphere. This is my first time watching a volleyball match live and it feels absolutely fantastic to be here. We specially came in to watch Kishor Kumar (Calicut Heroes’ head coach),” said in a press release.

“In my childhood, volleyball was at its peak in Kerala, during the times of Tom Joseph and Kishor Kumar. We need to get back to that level. It’s disheartening to see the sport on the decline in the state and I believe RuPay Prime Volleyball will be of great help to the teams and players at the local level by providing a platform and opportunity to grow,” he added.

Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Kochi Blue Spikers; Calicut Heroes thumps Delhi Toofans

Bengaluru Torpedoes edged past Kochi Blue Spikers in the first match of day nine of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 on Friday. Bengaluru Torpedoes stormed back to winning ways with a 12-15, 16-14, 15-13, 13-15, 16-5 win.

Thomas Heptinstall emerged as the player of the match for his spectacular performance. With the win, the Torpedoes moved to number five on the table, while Kochi Blue Spikers suffered their consecutive defeat.

In the second match of the day, Calicut Heroes picked up their second consecutive win after beating Delhi Toofans 15-8, 15-13, 16-14. Jerome Vinith was adjudged as the player of the match.