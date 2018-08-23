Asian Games 2018: Women's Water Polo - China strike Gold

China wins Gold

China crushes Hong Kong 16-3 and takes Gold. They have won all of their group matches and have remained unassailable. Dunhan Xiong (CHN) scored 4 goals and Danyi Zhang scored 3.

Kazakhstan claims Silver

Kazakhstan claimed Silver with a close victory over Japan 12-11. Zamira Myrzabekova (KAZ) was the hero of the game scoring 6 goals. Shino Magariyama and Maiko Hashida of Japan scored 3 goals each.

Thailand gets the better of Indonesia to finish 4th with a 20-7 victory. Janista Thinwilai (THA) scored 7 goals and Varistha Saraikarn (THA) scored 5. They also had 37 opportunities on goal compared to 21 from the Indonesians.

China (6) defeat Japan (9) 12-8 and is racing to the top. China's Jing Zhang and Dunhan Xiong score 3 goals each.

China defeats Indonesia 20-4. Danyi Zhang, Xiao Chen and Dunhan Xiong of China scored 3 goals each.

China crushes Thailand 17-5. Xiao Chen of China scored 5 goals. China recorded 34 shots on their opponent's goal.

Japan settles for Bronze

Japan defeats Thailand (16) 19-5. Japan's Yuri Arima and Akari Inaba score 5 goals each. Japan had an incredible 30 shots on goal.

Japan hammer Hong Kong 31-3. Japan's Yuri Arima scores 7 goals. They also had an incredible 47 shots on Hong Kong's goal.

Kazakhstan (13) defeats Thailand 13-4. Anastassiya Mirshina (KAZ) scored 5 goals. They had an incredible 37 shots on target.

Kazakhstan crushed Hong Kong 22-2. Anna Novikova and Zamira Myrzabekova of Kazakhstan scored 4 goals each. They hammered 33 shots towards the Hong Kong's goal.

Kazakhstan defeats Indonesia 19-6. Anastassiya Mirshina (KAZ) top scored with 5 goals. Kazakhs had 38 shots on the opponent's goal of which they converted 19.

Indonesia defeats Hong Kong (19) 9-8. Chan Sze Ting and Lee Sze Mak of Hong Kong score 4 goals each.

Group Standings: China 10, Kazakhstan 8, Japan 6, Thailand 4, Indonesia 2 and Hong Kong 0.

Gold Medal: China. Silver: Kazakhstan. Bronze: Japan.