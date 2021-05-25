2021 IWF Junior World Championship: India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags Silver but misses out on Olympic berth

Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged an impressive silver medal at the ongoing 2021 IWF Junior World Championship. The young weightlifter from Mizoram clinched the medal in the Men's 67kg weight division.

Lalrinnunga attempted 135kg at Snatch in his first attempt but failed to complete it successfully. He attempted the same weight in his second attempt and was successful this time around. The 18-year-old went for 139kg in his third and final attempt but that too was an unsuccessful lift. However, Jeremy's 135kg second lift was sufficient to hand him the Silver medal.

Meanwhile, over in Clean and Jerk, the young Mizo weightlifter attempted 160kg and 165kg in his first and second attempts. He was successful on both occasions, but faltered in his third attempt of 170kg.

Jeremy lifted a cumulative weight of 300kg (135kg in Snatch plus 165kg in Clean and Jerk) to finish fourth in the tournament.

However, this was insufficient to help him grab a coveted Olympic berth. In order to make the cut for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Jeremy was to successfully lift 310 kg in Snatch and Clean and Jerk combined. The star Indian weightlifter fell 10kg short of the mark.

This is just the start for Jeremy Lalrinnunga

105kg power snatch pic.twitter.com/JM5eBegSRI — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) May 20, 2021

Jeremy Lalrinnunga came to the forefront when he became the first Indian to bag a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires. He bagged the coveted medal in the 62 kg Boy's event.

He is also the current national record holder in Olympic weightlifting. The youngster set the record with a cumulative lift of 306 kg during the 6th International Qatar Cup in Doha in 2019.

Even though Jeremy has missed out on sealing the 2021 Tokyo Olympics berth, the youngster still has a long way to go. He will now be looking to focus on the 2021 Asian Championships and the Asiad next year.

