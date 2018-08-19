Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

After Asaid win, Bajrang sets eyes on Olympic gold

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
158   //    19 Aug 2018, 21:27 IST

<p>

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 19 (PTI) Indian wrestling's new star Bajrang Punia today set his eyes on a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal after his triumphant Asian Games campaign here.

The 24-year-old Bajrang notched up a "revenge win" against Japan's Takatani Daichi in the gold medal bout of men's 65 kg category.

Bajrang raced to a 6-0 lead in the final but the Japanese, to whom he had lost in the Asian Championship, made a spirited comeback with some solid attack and defence.

However, Bajrang prevailed after a tight battle to claim gold and said it was his biggest achievement so far.

"This is my biggest gold medal, if you win here then you are a contender at the Tokyo Olympics. I have an eye at Tokyo Games and preparing for that. I will try to produce same performance at the World Championship also," Bajrang said after his win.

"There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally I am feeling proud of myself."

Before Bajrang, only Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970), Maruti Mane (1962) and Yogeshwar Dutt (2014) have won gold at Asiad.

"Yogi bhai (Yogeshwar) told me, 'I did it in 2014, you have to do it in 2018'. When he won, it was huge gap in his and the previous Asiad medal. I wanted to continue with the medal trend," he added.

Bajrang gave credit to his coach Shako Bentinidis for bringing about a wholesome change in his wrestling style.

"There is lot of change in my wrestling in the last five months. I have won for four gold after I started training with new coach. Every aspect of my game has changed, power, technique, speed," he said.

Asked if he has become more aggressive, Bajrang said, "When people start expecting that Bajrang will win medal, I will have to deliver."

Bajrang said he was unperturbed when the Japanese mounted a fight back.

"If I start thinking that I am losing, then definitely I will lose the bout. So I never do that. I don't feel any pressure. I just work hard and give my 100 percent."

Bajrang used to celebrate his wins in style but now that has gone missing.

Asked if it was a deliberate move due to criticism from some people, he said, "People will keep talking about some or other things. I don't bother who is saying what. I am the same but the thought process has changed after winning medals. I will not stop enjoying just because others don't like it."

Bajrang said he won't have much time for celebration.

"I will start preparing for the World Championship after going back.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Bajrang Punia
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: 'Mirabai must not compete in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: World Champion weightlifter Mirabai...
RELATED STORY
CWG gold medallist Punam Yadav not to be considered for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu's...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Mirabai Chanu to lead Indian challenge...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu appeals to PM Narendra...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games gold medallists left confused after...
RELATED STORY
Karnam Malleswari: The forgotten sports story awaiting...
RELATED STORY
CWG gold medallist Sanjita Chanu fails dope test, IWF...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest Olympics weightlifters of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us