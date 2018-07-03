Asian Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu appeals to PM Narendra Modi for help in doping case; federation denies foul play

Akshat Mehrish

Sanjita Chanu at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

What's the story?

Sanjita Chanu's family is seeking justice involving her doping case. The weightlifter's family is alleging foul play involving her and has now taken the matter up to the Prime Minister of India.

In case you didn't know...

Manipur-born Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu is a two-time Commonwealth Games Champion in Weightlifting.

Chanu won her first Gold at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 48 Kg weight category. She won the medal with a total lift of 173 Kg, just two KG short of the Games record. Chanu, however, equalled the Games record in snatch.

Four years later at Gold Coast, Chanu won her second Gold medal, this time in the 53 Kg weight category. Her total lift of 192 Kg included a Games record in snatch once again.

The heart of the matter

Sajita Chanu was suspended on May 30 after an anabolic steroid was found in her system during an out-of-competition doping test.

A Joint Action Committee has since been formed and has sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The memorandum has stated foul play during Chanu's test and requested the Prime Minister to set up a mechanism to conduct an inquiry into her case.

Indian Weightlifting Federation's Secretary Sahdev Yadav labelled the allegations as 'fake' while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"These are nothing but fake allegation," Yadav said, "The tests are necessary for the safety of the athletes."

Asked about what the next step for Chanu is, Yadav said, "We don't know because whatever they are doing, they are doing on their own. They are the ones directly in contact with international (federation).

"How can the federation support anyone in a doping case? We have no jurisdiction in matters involving doping. The federation always sees to it that there is no doping. However, if there is, we don't try and save the athlete, " the IWLF secretary remarked.

"The case is completely in their hands now," Yadav signed off.

What's next?

We will have to wait and see how the PMO responds to Chanu and her entourage's request. However, as things stand, the weightlifter will remain suspended.