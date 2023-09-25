Asian Games 2023: Predicting how Indian Weightlifters will fare

As the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, enters its second day, India's weightlifting team prepare for a tense battle on the continental stage. With the announcement of a four-person team, the nation's hopes are high, and expectations are rising.

Let's take a closer look at these talented weightlifters' prospects and predict how they'll fare in the upcoming competition.

Mirabai Chanu

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Mirabai Chanu will lead India's weightlifting campaign in the 49kg category. While her sixth-place finish at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 showed promise, Chanu's experience and determination make her a strong contender for a podium finish at the Asian Games.

Achinta Sheuli

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Achinta Sheuli carries a lot of weight in the 73kg weight class. At the Asian Championships 2023, Sheuli and N Ajith gained valuable experience.

Despite finishing ninth, Sheuli's potential and talent are clear, and he has the chance to improve at the Asian Games. His ability to deal with pressure and perform under pressure will be critical in determining his performance.

Bindyarani Devi

The gold medalist at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2021 Bindyarani Devi will represent India in the 55kg women's division. Her recent performance at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023, in which she won two silver medals, demonstrates her ability to compete at the highest level.

Devi's training in St Louis is likely to have improved her abilities, and she could be a strong contender for a podium finish in Hangzhou.

N Ajith

In the 73kg category, reigning National Games champion N Ajith completes the Indian weightlifting quartet. While his performance at the Asian Championships 2023 was not spectacular, it did provide valuable experience.

Ajith has the potential to make significant strides and contribute critical points to the overall performance of the team. His determination and dedication to improvement will be critical to his success at the Asian Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the Youth Olympic Games silver medalist, who began the 2023 season with a silver medal in the 67kg category at the Asian Championships, is noticeably absent from the Asian Games team. Unfortunately, a slip disc has forced him to withdraw from the competition.

Predicting outcomes remains difficult as India's weightlifters prepare to compete against formidable opponents from across Asia. The nation can take heart, however, in the fact that this team includes both experienced campaigners and emerging talent. Their performances in the lead-up events have shown glimpses of their potential, and the Asian Games will be the ultimate litmus test.

In conclusion, the Indian weightlifting team is in good shape for an exciting journey to the Asian Games in 2023. Although forecasting medal chances are still speculative, these athletes' combined resolve, training efforts, and prior successes indicate that they have the potential to make India proud.

The country will be cheering them on as they take the stage in Hangzhou, hoping for outstanding performances and perhaps a few medals to adorn their necks.

Indian weightlifting team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Achinta Sheuli (73kg), N Ajith (73kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)