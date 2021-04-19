Can Mirabai Chanu end India's 2-decade long Olympic medal drought in weightlifting?

She came, she saw, she conquered. After almost two years away from the weightlifting arena [one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic], Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is back with a bang.

Shocking one and all, she broke the existing world record for clean and jerk in her final attempt to bag a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships. With this historic achievement, Mirabai Chanu has also increased hopes among Indians for another historic medal from weightlifting at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021.

After a wobbly start in the snatch category, where Mirabai Chanu failed in her first two attempts, she managed to save her place with an 86 kg. effort. However, in the clean and jerk category, she made an astounding 119 kg final lift to clinch the bronze medal, bettering the previous world record by a kilogram. She also prevented a possible podium sweep by China in the process, who went home with a gold and a silver medal in their kitty.

With this, hopes from the 'Pocket Dynamite' of Manipur have increased ten fold, especially in the context of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which shall be held a year after it was unfortunately delayed due to the rising COVID-19 pandemic.

It's been more than two decades since India won their first and only medal in weightlifting, when ex-world champion Karnam Malleshwari created history at Sydney 2000, becoming the first Indian woman to clinch an Olympic medal of any color. So the question arises, can Mirabai Chanu become the first Indian to clinch an Olympic medal in more than two decades through weightlifting?

The chances

To be honest, it is far from easy for any Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting, and the restrictions on the number of participants from India, courtesy the multiple doping violations, has made it all the more difficult. This time, however, we have some realistic chances of an Olympic medal, with even a possible change in color, thanks to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Karnam Malleswari, the trendsetter

One thing common between Mirabai and Karnam Malleshwari is that both had created history by winning the top honors at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships. While Karnam won 4 medals, including two consecutive gold medals in 1994 and 1995, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in 2017.

Mirabai Chanu in action at World Championships 2017

Advertisement

Mirabai Chanu is one of the very few weightlifters in her category who has managed to breach the coveted 200 kg mark. In her category, if we look from just the perspective of Rio Olympics, her performance of 205 kg is more than enough to get a silver medal, and a gold if none of the Chinese competitors manage to breach their own records at Tokyo.

The Challenges

However, the journey will not be easy. Mirabai Chanu has to grapple with two problems if she wishes to reign supreme at Tokyo, three if we take into account the COVID-19 pandemic's unpredictable nature. The first problem is the wobbly start she makes, especially in the snatch category. As much as she is resilient, Mirabai Chanu is not the bes whetn it comes to taking a good headstart, which showed at the Asian Championships.

The other problem is her back pain, which forced her to miss the Asian Games 2018 as well as the World Weightlifting Championships 2018. One would seriously hope that this ailment doesn't haunt her at the time she needs everything on her side.

However, if these problems are kept aside, Mirabai Chanu has a very realistic chance of ending the Olympic drought, provided she keeps herself cool and focuses on the goal in sight.