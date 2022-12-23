Xiaojun, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, became the oldest weightlifting champion in the modern Olympic era in 2021 after his domination of the 81 kg category in Tokyo. He is widely known to be one of the best weightlifters in the world, having been in the game for more than a decade.

Recently, the International Testing Agency led an international anti-doping program and investigated many athletes' samples for the International Weightlifting Federation. One of the surprising outcomes of this program is that Chinese weightlifter Xiaojun has tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), a blood booster that is banned by the IWF. He has subsequently been suspended from participation until the case comes to a resolving conclusion.

Weightlifting - Olympics: Day 8 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Xiaojun's EPO doping

A sample collected on 30th October 2022 when Xiaojun was out of competition has recently turned out to be positive for the banned peptide hormone Erythropoetin (EPO). EPO is linked to increased red blood cell production, which consequently increases the body's capacity for oxygen transport. This in turn increases stamina and performance.

EPO is listed as a non-specified substance by the IWF, however, due to these effects on the body, Xiaojun has been issued a provisional suspension.

While the suspension stands as of now, it isn't all bad news for the Chinese weightlifter. He holds the right to have another (B) sample tested. However, until the case is fully resolved, Xiaojun will remain banned from competing in upcoming competitions.

IWF World Championships 2013 (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Xiaojun's career

Lyu Xiaojun has been a force to be reckoned with ever since his early weightlifting days. He first appeared on the international scene in 2009 when he won the Weightlifting World Championships and set new records in the snatch and total categories. He then attempted to defend his title the following year, but he lost it by finishing second place.

However, the former champion regained his title in 2012. In the same year, Xiaujun qualified for the London Olympic Games. He was already the favorite to win the 77kg weight class, which he did as well. He took the gold medal back to China with a total lift of 379 kg.

Olympics Day 5 - Weightlifting (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, he lost his Olympic title to Nijat Rahimov, who set a new clean-and-jerk world record of 214 kg. Lyu lost to Rahimov, although both of them posed the exact same total. This was due to Rahimov having a lower body weight than Xiaojun. Lyu's loss did not last very long as he was rewarded the 2016 gold medal after it was stripped away from Rahimov due to doping offences.

In 2021, Lyu went into the Tokyo Olympics as a veteran of the game and one of the oldest athletes in Rio. Despite his age, Xiaojun absolutely dominated the competition at the 81 kg weightclass. His victory at the Tokyo Olympics marked him as the oldest weightlifter to win Olympic goldOlympic gold.

Weightlifting - Olympics: Day 8 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Xiaojun has set thirteen senior world records. He has been a dominant force for more than a decade and seemed to still be going strong, until the doping allegations were revealed. Hopefully, he chooses to test the second sample and clears his name.

As a well-developed athlete, everyone enjoys seeing him perform and hopefully, he returns to competitions soon.

