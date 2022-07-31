Commonwealth Games 2022: India silver medalist Sanket Sargar will undergo surgery to heal injured elbow

India’s 21-year-old Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) silver medalist Sanket Mahadev Sargar, who won the medal in the men’s 55kg, is yet to enjoy the glory of earning a podium finish on his debut, and news of him being out of action due to elbow surgery must have been disappointing.

He will be out of action as he will need surgery to recover from an elbow injury sustained during competition on Saturday in Birmingham, an official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) told Sportskeeda over the phone from Great Britain. The promising weightlifter from Sangli in Maharashtra has seriously damaged his elbow ligaments in the right arm.

“He (Sargar) is stable right now and wants to take a break before undergoing surgery to heal the injured elbow,” the IOA official said. “We are discussing with sports medicine and medical experts at the Poly Clinic at the Games Village the best treatment for him.”

Sanket Sargar won India's first silver medal to add to India's medal tally at Commonwealth Games 2022

Sanket Sargar was in fine touch in the weightlifting event at CWG 2022

Sargar injured his right elbow during the clean and jerk event. He successfully lifted 135kg in his first attempt. But the team official raised the bar in the second attempt to 139kg to stay on course for a gold medal. Sargar wasn’t able to complete the lift and injured his right elbow. The Indian lifter was trailing behind the gold medalist.

Despite the injury, the Indian weightlifting coaching staff pushed him for a third attempt that further aggravated the elbow injury. He lifted 113kg in snatch and 135kg in clean and jerk for a total of 248kg.

Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a total lift of 249kg. At the moment, it is unclear whether the surgery will be done in Birmingham or in India.

“We are working on options and will finalize the plan shortly,” the IOA official added.

“He was given medication for pain,” the IOA official said.

At the medal ceremony, Sanket was seen with his right arm in a sling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far