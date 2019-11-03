Exclusive: 'Training my mind and body for lifting weights was a challenge,' says India's 16-year-old powerlifting sensation Rishita Jain

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 03 Nov 2019, 14:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rishita Jain is seen in action

India's steady growth in the field of weightlifting and powerlifting recently received a massive shot in the arm when 16-year-old Rishita Jain, who hails from Delhi claimed the gold medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship, which was held from the 15th to 21st September in St John's, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada.

Rishita won gold medals in four events at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation namely the equipped benchpress, unequipped benchpress, equipped powerlifting and unequipped powerlifting that also saw her sweep the top honours in the 52kg sub-junior category at the Championship.

Having begun her career only in 2018, Rishita has also made a big mark in the state-wise competitions, with a first-place finish at the 52 kg weight category at the sub-junior Delhi State Powerlifting Championship and a third-place finish at the 57 kg sub-junior National Powerlifting competition in Kanpur.

Pursuing her senior school education from the Prudence School in Ashok Vihar, Rishita next has her target locked in on competing at the Asian Games. Sportskeeda caught up with Rishita in an exclusive chat as the youngster shed light on her fitness routines, the challenges of picking up the gruelling sport at a young age and a lot more. Excerpts below -

Q. Congratulations on your big achievement, that too at such a young age! Tell us, what was the big push that saw you take up powerlifting?

Thank you! A little over a year ago, I was putting on a lot of weight because of my love for junk food. My father, who is a fitness freak at one point in time asked me to get back into shape, and I started going to the gym to do a few exercises. There I would see my father power lift every day, and he was the one who asked me to try my hand at taking up the sport.

Q. At such a young age, you have achieved quite a lot. What were some of the troubles you faced? Was it a challenge to train your body to lift such heavy weights?

I wouldn't say it was too much of a challenge. I was always interested in sports and I also had a few medals from Arm Wrestling events. I was also actively involved in Taekwondo and playing football.

The only major change for me was to give up my craving for food, especially junk food. Once I got over that phase, the only thing I needed to do was to train my mind and body for the load of the weights, and that was not too hard for me to achieve since I had a strong willpower to achieve my targets.

Advertisement

Q. Given that you were still studying in senior school and needed to balance your academics along with pursuing the sport, how did your school and your friends support you?

The school management, especially my principal have supported me throughout. When I first appeared for the nationals, I was in 10th grade, but I was allowed to take up my tests at a later stage. My classmates and teachers always ensured that I did not lag, and I was able to manage my academics and participate in the big competitions.

Q. You have competed across weight categories in the sub-juniors category. How tough is the competition in the local circuit?

There is a lot of competition. Everyone has to be prepared for all the challenges, the key is to keep the body warm to lift the weights and mentally prepare to go higher up in terms of weights. I won the bench press competition in Delhi state, and in this month, I will be competing at the nationals. Hopefully, I will do well and win in the nationals, which will help me qualify for the Asian Games.

Q. Who has been your inspiration to keep going? Do you look up to any players in the senior national team?

Coach Javed Mehta is someone I look up to and go to for advice, but my father has always been my inspiration, ever since I took up the sport. Now that my father has left powerlifting, my coach is someone who keeps helping me out.

India boasts of some big names and some very strong competitors such as Vishwanath Bhaskar, Pradeep Kumar, Aarti Arun among many others. Certainly, competing alongside them does push me to do better.

Q. Having competed in India until you participated at the event in Canada, what were some of the major changes you had to make to your approach and routine to adapt to the challenges posed at the global event?

There was a radical change in weather conditions, which was a big difference. It was very cold in Canada, and I had to work very hard to keep my body warm. Finding vegetarian food was also a big challenge, and I had to make a lot of changes to my diet. Right before the competition, I was very nervous before lifting the weights, but my teammates helped me to overcome my fear and urged me to remain calm that helped me do well.

Q. What are your targets for the immediate future?

I am looking to put in my best efforts to make an impression at the nationals for the sub-juniors category. I know that if I do well and win the upcoming nationals, I will qualify for the Asian Games, which will give me the right push to aim for higher goals!