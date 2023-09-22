India Weightlifting schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Indian weightlifting team will be eyeing their first-ever gold medal in the Asian Games as they are set to kickstart their campaign in the 19th edition of the multinational event on Saturday, 30 September.

The Indian team will be eager to end a 25-year drought of a medal in the Asian Games this time around. India have won a total of 14 medals in weightlifting in the Asiad since its inception, including five silvers and nine bronze medals.

Their last win came in 1998 with Karnam Malleswari securing the silver medal in the Asian Games held in Bangkok. Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Achinta Sheuli and Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be India's biggest shot at a weightlifting medal in the Asian Games 2023.

India have announced a four-member weightlifting squad for the Asian Games as Mirabai Chanu will be competing in the Women's 49 kg category, while the 2021 Commonwealth Games Weightlifting Championships gold medal winner Bindyarani Devi will lift in the Women's 55 kg category.

Talking about the men's team, Achinta Sheuli will compete in the 73 kg category, while reigning National Games champion N Ajith will also lift in the same weight category in the upcoming continental games.

Asian Games 2023: Weightlifting Schedule for India Matches (All Times as per IST)

Women's 49 KG

Saturday, 30 September

Women's 49 KG Group B, 7:30 AM

Women's 49 KG Group A, 12:30 PM

Women's 55 KG

Saturday, 30 September

Women's 55 KG Group B, 7:30 AM

Women's 55 KG Group A, 4:30 PM

Men's 73 KG

Tuesday, 3 October

Men's 73 KG Group B, 12:30 PM

Men's 73 KG Group A, 4:30 PM

Asian Games 2023: Weightlifting (India's Squad)

India Men's Squad: Achinta Sheuli (73 KG), N Ajith (73 KG)

India Women's Squad: Mirabai Chanu (49 KG), Bindyarani Devi (55 KG)

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian Weightlifting Team?

All the action from the continental games will be telecasted and live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app, respectively.