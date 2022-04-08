IWF rejects Mirabai Chanu’s entry in 55 kg, to compete in 49 kg at 2022 Commonwealth Games 

2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu has been denied permission to compete in the 55 kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). Hence, forcing the Indian weightlifting sensation to return to her original category of 49 kg in which she bagged a historic medal at the Olympics.

The CWG is slated to take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, England.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had appealed to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to allow Mirabai Chanu to compete in the 55 kg division with the aim of increasing the possibility of bagging maximum medals at the mega event.

Chanu has competed just once in the 55 kg weight class before, at the Singapore Weightlifting International last month, which was a qualifying event for CWG.

The IWLF had planned to send former world junior bronze medalist Jhilli Dalabehera to compete in the 49 kg and Mirabai in the 55kg category for the 2022 CWG. For the 59 kg, the IWLF had sent in Bindyarani Devi's name while twice national champion Popy Hazarika was selected for the 64 kg division.

Following the reg flag from the IWF, the Indian federation has sent revised entries for the CWG with Mirabai competing in the 49 kg, Bindyarani in 55 kg and Popy in 59 kg. Currently, there is no Indian weightlifter to compete in the 64 kg category.

The unfortunate turn of events has cost Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera a spot in the CWG squad.

Head coach Vijay Sharma speaks on IWF's rejection of change in Mirabai Chanu's category

Head Coach Vijay Sharma, while talking about the IWF's rejection of a change in Mirabai's weightlifting category for the 2022 Birmingham CWG, said he was confident that this development would not be detrimental to the nation's medal hopes.

Sharma, who is currently overseeing Chanu’s training in St. Louis, USA, told PTI:

"They rejected the entry by saying a lifter can participate in that category where they have performed their best."

“We had no lifter who could qualify for (the) 64 kg, it is a very difficult category. That is why we were planning this - with Jhilli in 49 kg, Mira in 55 kg and Bindya in 59 kg we would have secured three medals."

The coach further added:

“Even before we had no hopes for the 64 kg weight class. It was just to field a lifter. Chances of winning a medal in the women’s event was in these three categories (49 kg, 55 kg and 59 kg) only and that still remains.”

