Jeremy, Mirabai Chanu bag best lifters award in the national weightlifting championships

The best senior women’s lifter award was bagged by Mirabai Chanu

The award for the best senior women’s lifter and the best senior men’s lifter were bagged by former world champion Mirabai Chanu and youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga at the National weightlifting championships that are ongoing in Kolkata.

Earlier in the tournament, Chanu had secured the 49 kg gold, after breaking three records, while Jeremy won a gold in the men’s 67 kg category for services, thereby creating a national record in the clean and jerk event. Jeremy’s total ‘Robi points’ in the tournament were 658.962 while Chanu finished with a total of 865.796 points in the tournament.

‘Robi points’ is the official calculation method of the IWF in which the individual athlete’s total results across each of the weight categories is compared.

At the start of the week, Chanu lifted 203 Kgs, thereby breaking her previous record of lifting 201 Kgs at the 2019 world championships held in Thailand. In the snatch event in Kolkata, Chanu lifted 8 Kgs and lifted 115 Kgs in clean and jerk. She now holds the fourth position in the world rankings.

Jeremy managed to lift 132 Kgs earlier this week after failing twice. However, his last lift demonstrated his best when he lifted 167 Kgs in clean and jerk, amassing 299 Kgs in all.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Karnam Malleswari hopeful of Mirabai Chanu winning medal in Japan