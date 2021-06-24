Laurel Hubbard: All not rosy for transgender weightlifter despite breaking barriers

When Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this week, she crossed several milestones in one go. For most professional athletes, reaching the quadrennial event signifies the pinnacle of their careers. But for the 43-year-old, just competing at the highest level was an achievement in itself.

By making it to the Tokyo Games in the 87-kg category, she has reached a point where someone else like her had never gone before. So what does it mean when I say 'someone else like her'? Well, Hubbard is the first openly transgender woman to make it to the biggest sporting event in the world in an individual capacity. She lifted 628 pounds across two lifts to meet the qualification mark.

Hubbard won the gold in her category in the 2020 Rome World Cup.

"I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders," Hubbard was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the New Zealand Olympic Committee on Monday.

The Olympics have had an official inclusion policy for trans-athletes as far back as 2003, a directive that has evolved significantly with the changing times and attitudes. Not only is Hubbard the first transgender athlete to achieve this feat, but she is also the oldest weightlifter to make it to the Games. But controversy keeps following her even in her moment of glory.

Hubbard has an unfair advantage, say opponents, experts

Hubbard's story is unconventional in every manner possible. The transwoman only transitioned in 2012.

She had stopped competing in the sport way back in 2001. She had, in fact, set junior national records in 1998 and was one of the rising stars of the sport in New Zealand before quitting. Merely surviving as someone like her was too much of a weight to bear, she has said on record while explaining her decision.

She had said:

"it just became too much to bear ... just the pressure of trying to fit into a world that perhaps wasn't really set up for people like myself'."

But once she had found her place in the world after becoming a woman, she returned to her first love: weightlifting. Quite unbelievably, she competed in her first international event as late as 2017. It would have been a fairy-tale ascent if she wasn't who she was.

Though the IOC changed its rules to allow transwomen to compete in the discipline if their testosterone levels were below a certain level, which Hubbard's is, experts say someone who has undergone puberty as a male will always have an inherent advantage over other females because of better bone and muscle density.

Belgian weightlifter Anna Van Bellingen, who also competes in the 87-kg category, said as early as last month that letting Hubbard compete in the Olympics will be like a 'bad joke' while at the same time voicing her support for the transgender community.

The pitch has been queered further by the fact that advocacy groups for women's rights in sports such as Save Women's Sport Australasia have also spoken out against the unprecedented selection.

Some have even called it a dark moment in New Zealand's history and the history of women's sport in general. They argue that Hubbard has been given the spot belonging to another woman athlete not bestowed with the former's unique advantages due to matters of biology.

The politics of fairness

New Zealand names transgender athlete Hubbard to women's Tokyo Olympics weightlifting team https://t.co/rVx81QbGbb pic.twitter.com/7aItkQPAS5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2021

We live in troubled times, and issues of representation of minorities and the historically-discriminated are in the public imagination more than at any other time in human history.

As New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive,Kereyn Smith said post the selection of Hubbard. “We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” she added.

That sports, like most other aspects of human life, has been a breeding ground of discrimination is no secret. Now, when the push for fairness for the marginalised has finally arrived, new conundrums have arisen. No one can deny the rightful claim of women athletes of having their rightful places under the sun after years of battle against the patriarchal structures that have dictated every aspect of their lives.

But where does that leave the far-more-marginalised transgenders in the arena of world sports? Should they have a separate category of their own? How do we fit them into the mainstream of sports? The answers to these complex questions need to be found out. But till then, the remarkable achievement of Laurel Hubbard needs to be celebrated even while putting it in the context of the larger debate of fairness in sports.

