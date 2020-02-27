Maharashtra weightlifters break national records in KIUG 2020

Gold medal winner, Sanket Mahadev Sagar

Bhubaneswar, 26 February 2020: Sanket Mahadev Sargar from Shivaji University, Kolhapur and Prashant Suresh Koli from Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon broke national records to clinch gold and silver respectively in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event at the Khelo India University Games 2020 in Odisha on Wednesday.

Sanket set a new record in 138kgs Clean & Jerk lift and also holds the record for the total in the same event with 244kgs. Shubham Todkar from Maharashtra held the record for Clean & Jerk event while the total record was held by Ch. Rishikanta Singh from Manipur.

“I was very eager to clinch gold. I won gold even at the Khelo India Youth Games. I have never lifted this weight before and I’m really happy that I broke the national record. I had prepared really well to break the national record here,” said Sanket.

The 19-year-old said he got into the sport of weightlifting because there were a lot of weightlifters in his community. “I learnt the sport of weightlifting when I was in my seventh grade. Whenever I lift, everything around me vanishes and it is just me and the bar in front of me. I have been selected for the national camp in Patiala and I’m heading there next,” said the gold medalist.

Meanwhile, Prashant set a new record in 110kgs snatch lift. The previous record was held by R Madhavan from Pondicherry.

Prashant, who is from Sangli near Kolhapur, said he was really happy that he broke the national record and won silver. “I got into the sport because of my cousin, he is a weightlifter and his coach saw me one day when I was taking the goats to graze in the field. He asked me to join my brother and start training. I am grateful to him that he spotted me and gave me an opportunity,” said the 20-year-old.

Prashant was part of the Khelo India Youth Games but failed to clinch a medal because he was recovering from a sickness. “After I missed out a medal during the Youth Games I was really keen on winning a medal here. I’m really happy that I set a new record,” said the athlete.