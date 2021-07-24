Mirabai Chanu: The Wonder Woman of India

On the 6th of August, 2016, an Indian weightlifter by the name of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu stepped onto the dice in the women's 48 kg category at the Riocentro convention center. It was the biggest competition of Mirabai Chanu's life. It was the Olympics. She would probably have dreamt of this moment all her life. However, what followed on that fateful day in Rio changed her life forever.

Mirabai Chanu had taken over the reins from her compatriot Sanjita Chanu, who competed in the same weight category as her. Mirabai sealed her Olympic spot at the 2016 Asian Weightlifting Championships when she lifted a combined total of 190 kg, with an impressive lift of 84 kg in the snatch section and an equally impressive 106 kg in the Clean and Jerk. Given her improved performances, she was all set to shine at the Olympics.

The Rio nightmare for Mirabai Chanu

Entering the Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu was a potential darkhorse for winning a medal. Although Sophia Tanasan from Thailand was the gold medal favorite, the fight for the other medals was quite open. But for Mirabai Chanu, who was turning 22 in a couple of days, something didn't feel right.

She failed on her first attempt in the snatch section where she had set the bar at 82 kg. After a jittery start, she managed to lift the same weight. Little did she know that it would be her only successful lift at the Rio Olympics.

After another failed attempt in the snatch section at 84 kg, the pressure to do well in the Clean and Jerk section got the better of Mirabai Chanu. She failed on her first attempt at 104 kg. After seeing her fall behind, she decided to increase a couple of kilograms on the bar for her 2nd attempt. She failed again. For her third and final attempt, it was all but over even before she made the attempt. Mirabai Chanu had lost all her confidence and energy. Her nightmare came to an end with her final failed attempt.

The road to Tokyo

It would have taken Mirabai Chanu a real herculean effort to rediscover her mojo. But, like the true champion that she is, Mirabai rose like a phoenix from the ashes. Mirabai Chanu was crowned world champion in 2017. She improved leaps and bounds with each passing year, improving her personal bests at major tournaments.

Mirabai Chanu improved on her personal best by almost 15 kgs from 2016. At the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships, which were held in 2021, she broke the Clean and Jerk World Record by registering a lift of 119 kg against her body weight of 49 kg.

But more than Mirabai's lifting accolades, it was her mental toughness that made her the wonder woman that she is. She struggled with numerous injuries during this cycle but it didn't hamper her confidence at all. She never rushed back into competition, had a steady recovery from all the injury setbacks she faced and came back even stronger.

The Tokyo silverware

Mirabai Chanu entered the Tokyo Olympics ranked as World No. 2. However, the demons from Rio would have been circulating in her head as she crumbled under Olympic pressure at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But this time around, it was a different Mirabai Chanu on show at the Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu went with a rather conservative first attempt of 84 kg in the snatch section in the finals, succeding comfortably. For her 2nd attempt, Mirabai raised the bar by three kilograms. She lifted the weight again. Mirabai then attempted a personal best of 89 kg for her 3rd attempt, however, she failed to lift it. Hou Zhihui was in a class of her own in the snatch category where she lifted an Olympic record of 94 kg.

In the Clean and Jerk section, Mirabai Chanu again went with a conservative first attempt of 110 kg which she successfully lifted. This secured her a silver medal. She raised the bar by five kilograms to 115 kg for her 2nd attempt to further challenge Huihui of China, who had gained a 7 kg lead over her in the snatch section. Mirabai succeeded once again. By her 3rd attempt, Mirabai Chanu knew that she couldn't catch Chinese Zhihui in the race for gold. She made a valient effort to lift 117 kg on the 3rd attempt, but didn't succeed in doing so.

Mirabai Chanu in action at the Tokyo Olympics

A combined total of 202 kg for Mirabai Chanu earned her a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, five years after she registered a no lift at the Rio games. By achieving this feat, she became the first ever Indian to win a medal on the first day of the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu's heroics at the Tokyo Olympics is a redemption story that needs to be remembered for any athlete going through a tough phase in their own life.

