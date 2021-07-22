Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics: Predictions, medal chances, news, schedule & timings

Mirabai Chanu is an Indian weightlifter who competes in the women's 48kg category. She rose to fame in 2017 when she won the gold medal at the World Championship in Anaheim. Following this accolade, Chanu's performances have been constantly improving.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winner will be the sole Indian weightlifter in Tokyo this year. We take a look at her chances of winning a medal, and who will be her biggest competitors at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Will Mirabai Chanu win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?

Mirabai Chanu has been in sensational form in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics. During last year's Asian Championships in Tashkent, Chanu lifted a personal-best weight of 205kg. This lift would have been sufficient to win her the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, at the Asian Championships, this secured her only a bronze.

Mirabai can certainly win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics if she can manage a similar lift. An increase of 2-3kg will only add to her chances of winning a place on the podium.

Medal Chances

The biggest dent in Mirabai Chanu's gold medal prospects can be put in place by two Chinese weightlifters - Jiang Huihua and Huo Zhihui. The two have been dominating the 48kg category for the past couple of years. Both have managed 210kg+ lifts in the recent past, which still seems like a distant dream for Chanu.

However, Chanu holds an edge over the two in the 'clean & jerk' lift. If she can improve her 'snatch' lift and get past the 90kg mark, she can surely challenge the two Chinese weightlifters.

News

Mirabai Chanu attended a special rehabilitation and training camp in the United States ahead of her arrival in Tokyo. She worked closely under the famous strength and conditioning coach Dr Aaron Horschig. The coach is believed to have cured a shoulder problem that was hampering Chanu's 'snatch' lifts. After the end of the camp, she flew to Tokyo. Since she arrived from the United States, she was not required to be in quarantine like most other Indian athletes.

Mirabai Chanu posed for a photo at #Tokyo2020



📸 Mirabai Chanu pic.twitter.com/1bfeHH3QXL — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 18, 2021

Schedule and Timings

Mirabai Chanu will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics on the 24th of July. The women's 49kg Group B will start at 10:20AM IST.

Also read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Also read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy