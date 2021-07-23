Mirabai Chanu weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics today (24th July): When and where to watch, event details, LIVE streaming

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is India's only entrant in the weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She will enter as a strong medal contender in the women's 49kg category.

Mirabai is aiming to become just the second Indian to win a medal in the weightlifting category since Karnam Malleswari bagged the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirabai secured automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She is ranked second by the International Weightlifting Federation. Earlier in the overall rankings, Mirabai placed fourth on the list.

North Korea's withdrawal from the Summer Games, along with China managing to field only one of the top two Chinese heavyweights to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, helped Mirabais move to the second spot.

Chinese weightlifters Hou Zhihui and Jiang Huihua are the world’s best. But as per the rules, a country can field only one lifter per category. Hou Zhihui has made the cut.

This has cleared the way for Mirabai to grab a podium finish this year.

Mirabai's 2016 Rio Olympics appearance and latest performance:

Mirabai's previous appearance at the 2016 Olympics was not very pleasing. She failed to lift on all three of her attempts in the clean and jerk section.

After recuperating from her back injury, Mirabai smashed a world record by lifting 119kg in clean and jerk at the 2021 Asian Championship.

Mirabai Chanu's wightlifting schedule, Timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics:

India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s event will get underway at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24 2021 (Saturday) at 10:20 AM IST.

Weightlifting at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Schedule, fixtures (IST)

Weightlifting event (24 July- 4 August)

July 24

Women’s 49kg Group B - 6:20 AM IST

Women’s 49kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 10:20 AM IST

July 25

Men’s 61kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Men’s 67kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Men’s 61kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 12:20 PM IST

Men’s 67kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

July 26

Women’s 55kg Group B - 10:20 AM IST

Women’s 55kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

July 27

Women’s 59kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Women’s 64kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Women’s 59kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 12:20 PM IST

Women’s 64kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

July 28

Men’s 73kg Group B - 10:20 AM IST

Men’s 73kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

July 31

Men’s 81kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Men’s 96kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Men’s 81kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 12:20 PM IST

Men’s 96kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

August 1

Women’s 76kg Group B - 10:20 AM IST

Women’s 76kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

August 2

Women’s 87kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Women’s +87kg Group B - 8:20 AM IST

Women’s 87kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 12:20 PM IST

Women’s +87kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

August 3

Men’s 109kg Group B - 10:20 AM IST

Men’s 109kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

August 4

Men’s +109kg Group B - 10:20 AM IST

Men’s +109kg Group A (Gold medal event) - 4:20 PM IST

Where and When to watch the live telecast of Mirabai Chanu details:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

