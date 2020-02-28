Sanket and Prashant set records on their way to clinching gold and silver at the Khelo India University Games

Sanket and Prashant break national records in the men's 55 kg weightlifting at the KIUG (Image Credits: Times of India)

What’s the story?

Sanket Mahadev Sagar and Prashant Suresh Koli set new records in the men's 55kg weightlifting event as they clinched gold and silver medals respectively at the Khelo India University Games 2020 on Wednesday.

In case you did not know

Sanket from Shivaji University, Kolhapur set a new record in 138 kg clean & jerk lift by beating the previous record of Shubham Todkar from Maharashtra. He also holds the record for the total in the same event with 244 kg. The record was previously held by Ch. Rishikanta Singh from Manipur.

Heart of the matter

The 19-year old Sanket told the Times of India, "I was very eager to clinch gold. I won gold even at the Khelo India Youth Games. I have never lifted this weight before and I'm really happy that I broke the national record. I had prepared well to break the national record here.”

Sanket said that his community had a good number of weightlifters and that prompted him to take up weightlifting as a career. "I learnt the sport of weightlifting when I was in my seventh grade. Whenever I lift, everything around me vanishes and it is just me and the bar in front of me. I have been selected for the national camp in Patiala and I'm heading there next.” he said.

Meanwhile, Prashant who comes from Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University broke the record of Pondicherry’s R. Madhavan as he set a new record in the 110 kg snatch lift.

The 20-year old Prashant, who hails from Sangli, near Kolhapur said, "I got into the sport because of my cousin, he is a weightlifter and his coach saw me one day when I was taking the goats to graze in the field. He asked me to join my brother and start training. I am grateful to him that he spotted me and gave me an opportunity."

Prashant was part of the Khelo India Youth Games but could not secure a medal as he was convalescing.

What’s next?

Sanket has been selected for the National camp in Patiala and is soon heading towards it. The bright youngster is focused on being trained and representing India at major international events, in the future.