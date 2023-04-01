"It's always great to get a record or two" - 86-year-old powerlifter breaks deadlift world record with a 171-pound attempt

In the present day, whatever sport it may be, athletes are facing injury issues very often. This leads them to retire early from their competitive careers. Others have a successful career and then opt to retire when they feel they can't perform at their absolute best anymore.

However, some continue to compete in the sport they love no matter their age. One such person who has proven that age is just a number is Brian Winslow. At the age of 86, he continues to defy expectations and set new records.

While competing in the 2023 British Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships, held on March 18, Winslow cleared a 171-pound deadlift on his second attempt. This led to him setting a new British and world record in the 60 kilograms category for male athletes between the ages of 85 and 89.

Brian Winslow stated that the 2023 British Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships is the best event but also the most taxing. After his feat, which has become popular all over the world, Winslow made the following statement, according to the BBC.

"I think it’s the best event but it is the most taxing. It’s always great to get a record or two. I was exhausted straight after but okay. Weightlifting is a huge part of my life, alongside my children and grandchildren. I’ll keep carrying on for as along as the body allows."

Brian Winslow is a British native who found his passion in powerlifting and workouts at a young age, as per Fitness Volt. He soon realized that he had an interest in lifting weights, that too when it meant testing his deadlift strength.

The powerlifter has tasted success several times in his long career. Winslow started the 2023 British Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships by first lifting 165 pounds, and he then moved on to 171 pounds.

The British national dominated the 171 pounds attempt as well. During his third attempt, he tried lifting 172 pounds but was unable to complete it.

Brian Winslow (Image via New York Post)

According to Mirror UK, Brian Winslow claimed that he weighs around 137 pounds. He also stated that he was disappointed to not get the third lift. Nonetheless, in an era when several people tend to give up on their passion at such an early stage, Winslow is a true inspiration that age is just a number.

Others in same age group as Brian Winslow who have grabbed the headlines recently

People between the ages of 80 and 89 are called octogenarians. Japan's Toshisuke Kanazawa is an 86-year-old bodybuilder who continues to break shackles and set new records. Kanazawa recently became the oldest living bodybuilder to compete in Japan, as per Fitness Volt.

Another example is Carrie Reese. She is an 84-year-old powerlifter. Reese grabbed the world’s attention with her strength and also by displaying a 194-pound deadlift. Back in 2019, an 82-year-old powerlifter named Willie Murphy stopped an intruder who was trying to break into her house.

Edith Murway Traina (Image via New York Post)

One of the most dedicated powerlifters known to everyone who follows the sport is Edith Murway-Traina. She is the oldest competitive powerlifter at the age of 100!

Poll : 0 votes