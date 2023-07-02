All-Odisha Inter-Club Weightlifting: Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar wins 12 Gold medals

Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar won the All Odisha Inter-Club Weightlifting Championships 2023 after finishing with 12 gold medals at Biju Patnaik HPC Weightlifting Hall in Kalinga Sports Complex.

The famous Odisha competition witnessed over 200 participants from 20 academies. The weightlifters showcased their talents in various categories.

The state-level competition was a close affair. Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar defeated Beer Hanuman Club and Shankar Physical Club to lift the trophy.

Odisha Sports @sports_odisha Congratulations to Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar for clinching the title at the All Odisha Inter Club Weightlifting Championship 2023! They secured an impressive total of 21 medals, including 12 golds. Kudos to Beer Hanuman Club, Ganjam, and Shankar Physical Club, Ganjam for their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Congratulations to Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar for clinching the title at the All Odisha Inter Club Weightlifting Championship 2023! They secured an impressive total of 21 medals, including 12 golds. Kudos to Beer Hanuman Club, Ganjam, and Shankar Physical Club, Ganjam for their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IUDGLqEw9m

While Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar took home 21 medals in total, Beer Hanuman Club had 22 medals. Since Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar had 12 gold medals to Beer Hanuman Club's eight, they were announced as the winner. Shankar Physical Club grabbed 20 medals, including four golds.

The Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna was present on the final day of the competition. He distributed the awards to the winners of the competition.

All-Odisha Inter-Club Weightlifting championships winners list

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Odisha Sports)

The All-Odisha Inter-Club Weightlifting championships took place for three days. Day 1 of the competition witnessed lift weight categories from 40 to 55 kg. Mamita Malik grabbed the gold in the 40 kg category. Tulsi Sabar (45 kg) and Mina Singh (49 kg) clinched the gold in the Women's weightlifting competition.

In the Men's competition, B Ganesh (49 kg) and Bhushan Sahoo (55 kg) won the gold medal.

Naratam Badatia began the Day 2 of the competition with A gold in 55 kg Category B. Sunil Pradhan (61 kg), Sundarya Gollari (67 kg), Kanha Behera (73 kg), Ranjit Mahi (Women's 55kg), Debaki Khilla (women's 64 kg) and Anjula Gound (Women's 71 kg) won the gold medal in their respective categories.

Rajesh Balbantray was the first person to win the gold medal on Day 3 of the competition in the 89 kg category. The day, which saw the competitions of heavy weightlifting categories, saw Aditya Sahu (96 kg), Rudara Madhab Badatia (81 kg), Raj Ranveer Khuntia (+102 kg), Biswal (+109 kg) and Asustosh Patnaik (109 kg) ended as the winners in the final day of the competition.

Poll : 0 votes