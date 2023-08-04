On the seventh day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship, 2023 saw some promising performances from the Indian contingent. It showed dedication, with each of the representatives taking part in various events, and contributed to the country's overall medal haul.

While discussing the names, it will not be justified without discussing the names of Anjana Sreejith and Kapil Sonowal. Both added a couple of medals to India's tally with their remarkable performances.

Participating in the C&J event, Anjana impressed the lookouts with a total life of 108kg. Although she was left two spots behind, she managed to secure third place on the podium, which earned her a well-deserving bronze medal. Featuring in the Snatch event, Anjana further continued showing her prowess and lifted 80kg with a total lift of 190kg.

The Sports Authority of India posted a congratulatory post for her and penned:

"Day 7 of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023. India's Anjana Sreejith won bronze in the Clean & Jerk Event with a best lift of 108kg. She lifted 82kg in the Snatch Event and achieved a total weight of 190kg. Many congratulations."

Kapil Sonowal wins 2 gold medals on Day 7 of Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

Apart from Anjana, Kapil Sonowal's performances were commendable. While taking part in the Youth Men's 102kg category of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship, he managed a total life of 276kg. It left him behind two places, but earned a well-deserving bronze medal.

He further contributed to India's medal haul, winning another bronze medal. This time, Kapil proved his mettle in the Snatch category with an impressive lift of 125kg as his best.

While congratulating him on his success in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship, the SAI wrote:

"Day 7 of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023 continues with another medal for India. Kapil Sonowal wins bronze in the Youth Men's 102kg category with a total lift of 276kg. He also won a bronze in the Snatch Category with a best lift of 125kg. Many congratulations, champ!"

As the championship commences further, the Indian athletes are aiming to carry on these performances ahead. Specifically, the weightlifters have been portraying excellent skills with back-to-back medals in lifting, C&J, and snatch events.

It should be noted that India is hosting the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship for the first time.