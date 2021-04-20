Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga disappoints; finishes at lowly eighth

Star weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was far from his best as he finished a lowly eighth at the Asian Championships in Tashkent on Monday.

Competing in the men’s 67kg weight category, Jeremy Lalrinnunga ended with a total lift of 302kg (139kg + 163kg), four shy of his personal best of 306kg at the International Qatar Cup in 2019.

Reigning world champion Chen Lijun of China clinched gold with a combined effort of 333kg (153kg + 180kg).

His compatriot Huang Minhao was second with a total lift of 332kg (155kg + 177kg) while local Adkhamjon Ergashev summed up the podium with a 316kg (140kg + 176kg) effort.

The gold medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, started with a clean lift of 135kg in snatch. He initially failed the 139kg lift but managed to get it done in his third attempt to finish the segment in fourth place.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga was once again in the spotlight with a lift of 163kg in the clean and jerk. After his third attempt at the clean and jerk, it looked like Jeremy Lalrinnunga had hurt himself as he was seen limping while getting down from the arena.

Jhili Dalabehera wins first gold medal for India

Jhili Dalabehera won the only gold for India in women’s 45kg in the competition till now on Sunday. This was Dhalabehera’s maiden senior gold at the continental event. However, 45kg is not an Olympic weight category.

The Odisha girl, a junior World Championship bronze medallist, lifted a total of 157kg (69kg + 88kg) at the event which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Dhalabehera also had the advantage as she made the most of the opportunity in the two-lifter field.

However, Dhalabehera’s performance was nowhere near her personal best of 162kg that she lifted in the 2019 edition of the event.

India's Tokyo Olympic-bound star Mirabai Chanu smashed the world record enroute to her bronze medal on Saturday.

In the 86kg category, Chanu lifted a total of 205kg (86kg + 119kg) to clinch her third-place finish on Saturday. It was also her personal best. On Tuesday, India’s Achinta Sheuli will be in action when the men’s 73kg category gets underway in Tashkent.