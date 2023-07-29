Asian Weightlifting Youth & Junior Championship 2023: Jyoshna Sabar opens India's account with three bronze medals

India's campaign at the Asian Weightlifting Youth and Junior Championship 2023 was given a big boost by Jyoshna Sabar. In the event taking place in Uttar Pradesh, the young athlete showcased brilliant performances on the opening day to bag three bronze medals..

Her first medal came while competing in the Women's 40kg weight category with a Total lift of 119kg. Then, she bagged her second medal in the Snatch event. Her triumphant journey did not close there as the youngster ended up with another well-deserving bronze medal in the Clean & Jerk event.

Jyoshna Sabar dedicates her medals to family and coach

After her brilliant performance on the opening day of the Asian Weightlifting Youth & Junior Championship 2023, Jyoshna spoke about her achievements. She credited her parents and her coach for their support and backing.

As per the triple bronze-winning weightlifter, both her family and her coach played a crucial role in taking her to where she stands now.

"I dedicate these awards to my family and coach who have supported me throughout my journey."

It must be noted that Jyoshna Sabar opened India's account in the medals tally of the championship that kicked off with the women’s 40kg youth category. Hence, she was the first among Indian athletes to show her quality and skills and win medals for the country.

As far as the men's 49kg youth category is concerned, Delos Santos and Borres showcased their prowess over others. The athletes hailing from the Philippines won gold and silver medals, respectively, by overpowering their opponents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the medals are being awarded to the first three winners in Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and total weight categories. A total of 220 athletes from 18 different countries are taking part in the championship. The opening ceremony of the event took place at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.