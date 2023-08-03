Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting 2023: Weightlifter Sanjana wins three medals

Indian women weightlifter Sanjana showed a remarkable display on the sixth day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023. She put up an impressive performance in the Youth Women's 76kg and ended in second place which earned her a well-deserving silver medal with a total life of 198 kg. Although she missed a place to earn a coveted gold medal, her resilience and relentless efforts were visible throughout the contest.

The Championships taking place in Greater Noida saw back-to-back inspiring performances from Sanjana on Wednesday.

Her achievements did not stop with a silver medal as she continued to shine further. She managed to secure first place in the clean and jerk event, as a result of which, her wish to wear a gold medal came true. She lifted 112kg in the event and left the spectators in awe of her performance.

Sanjana wins another silver medal on Day 6 of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023

Her delightful performances continued in the Snatch event as well where she managed to win another silver medal adding to India's medal tally. She executed an effort of 86kg in the youth competition to outshine.

The Sports Authority of India also congratulated her for her impressive showcases on Day 6 of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023. Their Twitter handle penned out:

"Day 6 of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships. India's Sanjana won silver in Youth Women's 76kg with a total lift of 198 kg. She also grabbed gold and silver in the Clean & Jerk and Snatch events, respectively, along with a silver in the Clean & Jerk event of the Jr. Women's 76kg. Many congratulations, Sanjana!"

Notably, in Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting, the medals are awarded separately for total lift, clean and jerk, and snatch events. The separate medals recognize the outstanding skills of the individuals in each of the mentioned categories.

Sanjana's three medals within a day show her dedication to weightlifting. Her fans hope to see her rising in the forthcoming contests.