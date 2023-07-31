Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship: Bedabrate Bharali wins gold in men's Youth 67kg category

In the ongoing Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023, the Indian contingent has been adhering to promising performances to earn recognition and a pile of medals. As per the latest update, the athletes have further contributed to the country's medal tally with hard work and dedication.

In a remarkable display of talent, the fourth day of the tournament saw Bedabrate Bharali showing his prowess in the Men's Youth 67kg category. He dominated the opponents, leaving the lookouts in awe of his performance as finished in first place. It earned him a coveted gold medal, first place on the podium, and as well as deserving praise from all over the country.

He showed a plethora of professional performances. With intense passion, Bharali added two more medals to India's medal tally winning gold in the Snatch event on finishing at the top. He also showed his prowess in the C&J event finishing second, which earned him a well-deserving silver medal.

While congratulating the athlete on his success at Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship, the SAI media penned a congratulatory post for him. Their Twitter handle mentioned:

"Day of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship. India's Bedabrate Bharali wins gold in Men's Youth 67kg category. He also won one gold & silver each in Snatch and C&J events respectively. Many congratulations champ."

T. Madhavan finishes third in the Santch Event of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship

In another remarkable display of athleticism, T. Madhavan finished third in the Snatch event with an inspiring lift of 128kg. Although he fell short of two places but managed to win a bronze medal.

Moreover, Madhavan made an overall lift of 283kg with his best lift of 155kg in C&J in the 67kg weight category event at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship. Yet, he missed out on the podium finish.

While congratulating the athlete, the SAI media wrote:

"T. Madhavan wins bronze in Snatch event with a lift of 128kg. He made a Total lift of 283kg with the best lift of 155kg in C&J in the 67kg weight category event but missed out on the podium finish. Congratulations.''

