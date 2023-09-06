China’s Jiang Huihua breaks Mirabai Chanu’s world record in World Weightlifting Championships

Chinese weightlifter Jiang Huihua showcased a spectacular performance at the World Championships. She smashed the clean-and-jerk world record earlier held by Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu.

On this unforgettable Tuesday, Huihua lifted 120kg, overtaking Chanu's record of 119kg made at the 2021 Asian Championships. This accomplishment occurred in the women's 49kg clean and jerk category, firming her successful defence of the World Championships title.

Not halting at a single record, Jiang Huihua also carved her name in the annals of weightlifting records by establishing a new world record for the total lift, an incredible 215kg. This feat outshone the prior mark of 213kg held by her compatriot and current Olympic champion, Hou Zhihui.

The competition's assertiveness was palpable as Huihua assured the gold medal in the snatch with a lift of 95kg. Hou Zhihui ended in the second position with a total of 211kg (95kg snatch + 116kg clean and jerk), while the bronze medal went to USA's Jourdan Delacruz, who lifted a total of 200kg (88kg snatch + 112kg clean and jerk).

Mirabai Chanu, who is considered a frontrunner in this weight class, chose to exclude herself from the contest after weighing in. Her focus is now on the forthcoming Asian Games, all set to begin later in the month.

Jiang Huihua determined to carry on excellent performances

Despite this absence, Jiang Huihua has firmed her lead in the Olympic ranking, reserving her place as the top candidate for the Paris Games. She voiced her determination to preserve this position, highlighting her commitment to giving her best and admitting that clasping to her advantage will be no effortless task.

Jiang stays practical about the internal competition within the Chinese team, stating that her prior focus is always to execute to the best of her capabilities. She stays humble, accepting that the door is open for others if her best isn't sufficient. Looking ahead to Paris, she has set her eyes on lifting at least 215kg.

Reflecting on her journey to Riyadh, Jiang Huihua disclosed that her initial objective was to ensure that the gold medal stayed in Chinese hands. Nevertheless, as the match unfolded, the prospect of breaking world records acquired momentum. Her top priority, though, was to climb to the top of the podium, tying the gold medal for her homeland.

“The main thing is to do always the best I can," said Huihua. "If this is enough, that’s good. If I cannot make it, well, the door is open for the others. I may still have some room to improve this world record…” Finally, for Paris, the target is already set: “Lift at least these 215kg!”