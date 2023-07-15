Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: Impressive Day 4 for India

With Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 approaching the closing end, India once more asserted dominance. The Indian contingent had a prolific run on day 4 of the tournament. They successfully contributed seven medals to the tally, with five Gold and two Silver medals. The count stands at 39 after the addition of day 4 triumphs.

Athlete RP Keerthana clinched a gold medal in the Women's 81kg Youth Category. She lifted a total weight of 177kg. Meanwhile, another women athlete Anjana Sreejith also won a gold medal in the Women's 81kg Senior category, lifting a total weight of 190kg.

Amarjit Guru had to settle on a silver medal in the senior category. He competed in Men's 89kg event and lifted a total weight of 312kg combined. Another athlete in the Senior category bowed out with a silver, and that was Harshad Wadekar. He took part in Men's 96kg event and was able to lift a combined weight of 346kg. Wadekar took home the second silver of the day for India,

Meanwhile, Jagdisj Vishwakarma was the only senior player to win a gold medal on the last day. He triumphed in Men's Senior 96kg category and lifted a total weight of 341kg. An exceptional performance from the experienced athlete. Apart from him, another Gold medal was won by Alok Yadav (Men's 98kg category) with a total weight of lifted of 290 kg combined.

Previously on day 3, some more amazing performances were given by Indian Weightlifters at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. Lalruatfela won a Gold in the Men's 81kg Youth category, while Ajay Babu triumphed with a gold medal in the Men's 81kg Junior category. Both lifted a total weight of 280kg and 309kg respectively.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: All the Medallists from Day 4

Here is the complete list of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 medallists from Day 4:

SK Lal Basheer - Gold Medal: Men's 98kg Junior category - Total Weight 298kg

Harshad Wadekar - Silver Medal: Men's 96kg Senior category - Total Weight 346kg

Jagdisj Vishwakarma - Gold Medal: Men's Senior 96kg category - Total Weight 341kg

Alok Yadav - Gold Medal: Men's 98kg Junior category - Total weight 390kg

Amarjit Guru - Silver Medal: Men's 96kg Senior event - Total weight 312 kg

RP Keerthana - Gold Medal: Women's 81kg Youth category - Total Weight 177kg

Anjana Sreejith - Gold Medal: Women's 81kg senior category - Total Weight 190kg