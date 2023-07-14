Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: India adds 4 medals to their tally on Day 3

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 saw Indian weightlifters add five medals to the total tally. The Indian medal tally now stands at 32 after the addition of three Gold Medals and two Siver medals. The Indian contingent continued their consistent performance in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

The domination on day 3 continued with N Ajith winning a Gold in the Men's 73kg Senior Category. He lifted a total weight of 308kg with both snatch and C&J combined. The reigning National Champion lifted 138kg snatch and 170kg Clean&Jerk. N Ajith is the only player featuring in the event for India who is included in the Asian Games squad.

He was followed by England's Jonathan Chin with a total weight of 286kg and Sri Lanka's Chaturanga, who lifted 285kg. Meanwhile, Ajay Singh clinched a Gold medal in the 81kg Senior Category. Winning his third Commonwealth Gold medal, the Army man lifted a total weight of 306kg(136kg +170kg). He was accompanied on the podium by Sri Lanka's Chinthana with a total weight of 290kg and Singapore's Yuan Yee Loh having a total weight lifted of 289kg.

Further on, two silver medals were won by Harjinder Kaur in the Women's 71kg senior category. Meanwhile, Chelsi won a silver medal in the 71kg Youth category. In the Senior category, the Indian medal tally has risen to 11 consisting of seven Gold medals and four silver medals.

The last day of the event will be featuring Amarjit Guru (89kg Men's Category), Harcharan Singh (102kg Men's Category), Harshad Wadekar (96kg Men's Category), and Vanshita Verma (81kg Women's Category).

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: Complete List of Day 3 Results

Here is a complete list of all medal winners on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023:

Hrudananda Das - Gold Medal: Men's 73kg Youth category - Total weight 250kg

Ajay Singh - Gold Medal: Men's 81kg Senior category - Total weight 306kg

N. Ajith - Gold Medal: Men's 73kg Senior category - Total weight 308kg

Chelsi - Silver Medal: Women's 71kg Youth category - Total weight 153kg

Harjinder Kaur - Silver Medal: Women’s 71kg Senior category- Total weight 211kg