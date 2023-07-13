Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: India starts strong on Day 1 

The 2023 edition of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship began with a bang for India as they clinched multiple medals. The event is taking place at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With a total of 12 gold and five silver medals, India performed exceptionally on the first day.

Gyaneshwari Yadav triumphed with two gold medals in both the 45kg and 49 kg categories. She won her 49 kg category with a total of 176kg (78 kg+98 kg). Yadav defeated Jhilli Dalabehera, a favorite for the tournament, who had to settle for a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Komal Kohar also triumphed in the senior 45 kg category. She lifted a total of 154kg, which was divided into 68kg in snatch and 86kg in C&J. Sri Lanka's Srimali Samarakoon followed Yadav with a silver medal and a total lift of 146kg (61 kg+85 kg).

Additionally, Indian senior Men's Weightlifter, Mukund Aher dominated the 55kg contest, winning gold in both the Junior and Senior categories. Mukund lifted a total weight of 239kg (106kg+133kg) to clinch the gold medals. This strong performance provided a solid start to India's campaign at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: Further List of Day 1 Medallists

Here is the list of more Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 Day 1 medalists:

Jyotsna Sabar - Gold Medal: 40th Kg Youth Category - Total Weight 166Kgs

Asmita - Gold Medal: 45Kg Youth and Junior Category - Total Weight 136Kgs

Mina Santa - Gold Medal: 55Kg Youth Category - Total Weight 160Kgs

Boni Manghkya - Gold Medal: 55 Kg Junior Category - Total Weight 174Kgs

Usha - Silver Medal: 55kg Senior Category - Total Weight 172Kgs

Shrabani Das - Silver Medal: 55Kg Senior Category - Total Weight 181Kgs

L Dhanush - Gold Medal: 49kg Youth category - Total Weight 192Kgs

Tomchou Meetei - Gold Medal: 55kg Youth category - Total Weight 229Kgs

V Kishor - Silver Medal: 49kg Youth category - Total Weight 174Kgs

S Gurunaidu - Silver Medal: 55kg Youth & Junior category - Total Weight 228Kgs

