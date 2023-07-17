Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India clinch two medals on Day 5

At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Sunday, India won two medals to end the event with a total haul of 18 medals. The final day's medals also helped the Indian contingent to improve their previous best performance at the event - a haul of 16 medals - achieved two years ago.

At first, Lovepreet Singh clinched the silver medal in the men's 109kg category. The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist lifted 154kg snatch + 187kg clean and jerk, for a combined weight of 341kg in the senior category.

Taniela Rainibogi of Fiji lifted 163kg snatch + 200kg clean and jerk for a combined weight of 363kg. Andrew Griffiths of Britain finished with a bronze medal. He lifted 155kg snatch + 185kg clean and jerk, for a combined weight of 340kg.

Purnima Pandey helped India's tally to move to 18 medals as she grabbed a bronze medal in the +87 category. The Indian youngster lifted 102kg snatch + 125kg clean and jerk, for a combined weight of 227kg, to clinch the bronze medal.

The Gold and Silver went to Samoan weightlifters. Sipaia Luniarra lifted a total weight of 262kg (110kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). The silver medal went to Lesila Fiapule, who lifted a total of 250kg.

Maibam Martina Devi grabs two medals in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship Junior Category

Apart from the senior category, India also participated in the Junior as well as Youth categories of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. The star of Day 5 in the Junior category was Maibam Martina Devi as she grabbed two medals.

Martina Devi won the silver medal in the Women's 81kg Youth Category. She had a combined lift of 213kg. Canada's Angel Billen clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 214kg. Another Canadian youngster, Naza Grant, grabbed bronze with a combined lift of 184kg.

In the Junior Women's 87kg category, she grabbed silver, Canada's Angel Billen clinched Gold, and Sukanya J of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal.