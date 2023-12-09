In an unbelievable return to powerlifting, India's special powerlifter Ashok Malik is all set to write his name in the annals of history. The skilled athlete prepares to take part in the first-ever Khelo India Para Games.

The moment is remarkable not only for Ashok but for his fan base, specifically when one looks back at a time that seemed like the end of his lifting career. Back in the 2018 Asian Para Games, he sustained a career-threatening injury that reached an extent where his doctors indicated the end of his career.

Ashok Malik was seemingly disappointed after he was told that he would never be able to lift anything heavier than one kg. Notably, the 2018 hand injury crushed both his ulna bones and radius, which protruded out of his skin.

Talking about the difficult times, a determined Ashok is now set to represent Haryana in the Khelo India Para Games. He was quoted as saying in a press release:

"The doctors told me that I would never be able to lift anything heavier than one kilogram and that my sports career was over. I was totally shattered as there was nothing, I had done in my life apart from power-lifting."

The emotional and triumphant return with the courtesy of his sheer dedication tells the world how success stories are written. Ashok already saw several hardships as a childhood survivor of spurious polio drops. However, the love for sports did not die despite facing too much. His unmatched devotion helped him represent India on the international and national levels proudly.

"Sheer determination and mother’s prayers" - Chief coach highlights two factors building Ashok Malik

Ashok Malik's hand injury was not the only setback he faced in 2018 but also encountered family hardships. He lost his father just a few months before the Asian Para Games leaving him as the sole bread earner of the family.

Highlighting Ashok's struggling yet thriving journey, J P Singh, chief coach of Para Powerlifting of India, heaped praise on the athlete. Singh credited his mother's prayers and dedication as the two factors helping Ashok climb the ladder of success.

In a press release, the coach was quoted as saying:

"Ashok Malik is a very humble boy. He is very much connected to his roots. I don’t think any other athlete could have dreamed of taking the sport again after such a freak accident. I could see his bone coming out of skin but it is his sheer determination and mother’s prayers that he has not only come back but come back with a bang."

The Khelo India Para Games is all set to begin on Sunday, December 10, in New Delhi.