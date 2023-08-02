Harika, Venkata, and Pallavi win medals at Weightlifting Asian Youth & Junior Championship 2023

As the Weightlifting Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2023 progresses, each day is witnessing delightful performances from the Indian crew. The athletes hailing from the sports-loving nation have been adding back-to-back, well-fought medals to India's overall medal tally.

One of the rising names, Harika Bellana, proved her prowess in the Youth Women's 59kg category with a total lift of 176kg. Impressively, she ended up in third place, earning a bronze medal. Although she fell short of two places, her determination throughout the contest was visible. Her achievements did not pause there, as she went on to win a gold medal in the C&J event with her best lift of 98kg.

B Venkata Krishna won a silver medal in the men's category. Although he narrowly missed the gold medal, his total lift of 271kg in the Youth Men's 73kg weight category secured him second place on the podium.

Sanapathi Pallavi wins three medals in a single day at Weightlifting Asian Youth & Junior Championship 2023

Sanapathi Pallavi was impressive with her astonishing performances. Competing in the 64kg weight category with a total lift of 196 kg, she earned a well-deserving first position on the podium and earned a gold medal for her efforts. Her brilliance shone further as she went on to win two more medals, adding to the nation's medal haul.

Competing in the Snatch event of the Weightlifting Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2023, Pallavi won another coveted gold medal. Whereas, she settled for second place in the C&J event which earned her the silver medal.

For their passionate performances across various categories, the Indian sports contingent has been depicting the art of athleticism and is striving to carry on these performances in the Weightlifting Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2023.