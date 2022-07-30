"He is just unbelievable" - Twitter reacts as weightlifter Gururaja Poojary wins bronze medal at CWG 2022

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary, with an exemplary showing in the men's 61kg finals, fetched a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 30.

The 29-year-old with a combined effort of 269 kg (118 kg in snatch and 151 kg in clean and jerk) handed India their second medal in weightlifting as well as the overall tally. Gururaja bagged a silver medal in the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

After a thrilling back-and-forth contest for the third spot with Canadian opponent Youri Simard, Gururaja raised his performance with a three-kilo addition to attain a personal best clutch lift of 151 kg in the clean and jerk category.

Malaysia's A Muhamad clinched the gold medal with a massive combined effort of 285 kg (snatch 127 kg+ clean and jerk 158 kg) while Papua New Guinea's M Baru finished second with a best effort of 273 kg (snatch 121 kg + clean and jerk 152 kg).

Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55 kg weightlifting finals to win India's first medal at CWG 2022.

Sanket lifted a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg) to win silver while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107 kg+142 kg, 249 kg) to win gold in the 55 kg category.

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Gururaja Poojary wins bronze medal

Twitter lauded Gururaja Poojary for his remarkable performance in the men's 61 kg finals to win a bronze medal. Here are some of the reactions:

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifting contingent July 30 fixtures

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and poster girl for weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be carrying a billion expectations on her shoulder. She will be in action in the women's 49 kg finals event later today.

Here's the list of the Indian weightlifters in action today:

Mirabai Chanu (49 kg finals)

Date: July 30; Timings: 8:00 PM (IST)

Bidyarani Devi (55 kg finals)

Date: July 31; Timings: 12:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

