How did Indian weightlifters fare at Asian Games 2023? 

India had a disappointing campaign in weightlifting in Asian Games 2023 after they failed to win a single medal in Hangzhou.

A lot was expected of Mirabai Chanu, who had made India proud by winning the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. However, she faltered after finishing fourth in the finals of the women’s 49kg event.

Chanu achieved a combined score of 191 after lifts of 108kg in clean and jerk, and 83kg in snatch. She was in discomfort after her last attempt in snatch. But in a bid to stay in contention for a medal, she went for 117kg and failed miserably. To add insult to injury, Chanu ended up hurting herself more.

Bindyarani Dev, who won the silver medal in the Asian Championships 2023, failed to make a podium finish in Asian Games 2023. She finished fifth in the women’s 55kg category event after lifting 83kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk.

Chanu has a personal best of 88kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, India’s wait for a medal in weightlifting in the Asian Games continued since Karnam Malleswari won the silver medal in the women’s 63kg category way back in 1998 in Bangkok.

Sheuli, Ajith missed out on Asian Games 2023 squad

Achinta Sheuli and N Ajith were also set to take part in the men’s 73kg event. However, they were dropped from the squad after they failed to fulfil the criteria, stating that the performance of the athletes should not fall below the numbers of the eighth-placed athlete in the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago.

As per the sports ministry, Ajith lifted 307kg in the Asian Championships back in May 2023. While Sheuli, who won the gold medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, lifted 305kg in the same tournament.