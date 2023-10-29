"I hope this medal will land me a job" - Punjab lifter Harjinder Kaur opens up after winning gold in National Games 2023

Harjinder Kaur, the weightlifter from Punjab, produced a performance for ages. She battled with back pain to clinch a gold medal in the ongoing National Games 2023.

Weightlifting with back is not only a hard job but there is also a risk of aggravating the condition. However, the 27-year-old lifter was determined to become the champion to land herself a job or any sponsorship to pursue the game further.

Harjinder felt the need to deliver performances consistently to make her case for a job stronger. It motivated her to push her limits.

On Friday, Harjinder Kaur won the Weightlifting gold medal after lifting a total of 201 kg. She had a best effort of 88 kg in Snatch and 113 kg in Clean and Jerk section as she won the Women's 71 kg gold medal.

Meanwhile, Trupti Mane from Maharashtra won the silver medal with her effort of 190 kg and P Umeshwori Devi from Manipur took home the bronze medal after lifting 189 kg in the event.

The Punjab-born lifter seemingly looked emotional after winning the gold medal and opened up about how badly she is looking for a job. Harjinder Kaur said:

"I hope this medal will fetch me one job (or sponsorship)."

Born in Nabha village of Patiala district, Harjinder comes from a family of farmers. She began her career in athletics and kabaddi but finally settled on weightlifting in 2016.

Harjinder won a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and thought that it would help her land a job. However, that did not happen. She also clinched a gold medal in National Championships earlier this year.

Harjinder Kaur thanked her family for the continuous support but looked sceptical about her future. She further added:

"I have been trying for a job since the Birmingham CWG bronze, but it is close to a year and half now, there hasn't been any development on that front. But thankfully, I made it to the national camp where all my dietary requirements are properly monitored. That is an invaluable support but as far as the job is concerned, there hasn't been any progress as yet."

For the unversed, Goa is currently hosting the 37th edition of the National Games 2023 in its five different cities. The games will be concluded on 9th November 2023.